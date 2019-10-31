Courteney Cox Serves Up Savage Review Of Actress Sara Foster’s ‘Monica’ Halloween Costume

Actor Sara Foster dressed up as Courteney’s Friends character Monica Geller for Halloween — and she had a hilarious, albeit slightly savage, response.

Who needs enemies when you’ve got Friends like Courteney Cox .

A post shared by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on Oct 29, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

In a comment, Courteney praised Sara’s daughters who’d transformed themselves into Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe Buffay (aka Lisa Kudrow) from the show.

But to Sara, she wrote: “You… Who the hell are you?”