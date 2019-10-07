Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston And Matt LeBlanc Reunite For 'Rare' 'Friends' Selfie

While the internet is busy debating whether “Friends” is actually a good show, the cast members are minding their own business and keeping fans fed with mini-reunions on social media.

Since a full-fledged revival of the long-running sitcom is probably never going to happen, Courteney Cox’s Instagram account is likely the closest any of us will get to seeing our “Friends” back together again.

The actor shared a “rare” snap of herself with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, wearing some glasses from the Tony Stark collection, and Matt LeBlanc on Saturday night.

“A rare night and I love it,” Cox captioned the photo, likely referencing how infrequently the gang hangs out these days.