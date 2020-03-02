Courteney Cox has two words for anyone interested in recasting Friends with younger actors: Timothée Chalamet. The actor appeared on Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series Hiking With Kevin earlier this week, and the pair chatted about her time on the hit NBC show.

Kevin asked at one point who Courteney would cast as each of the six main characters if the show were rebooted with younger actors. “Well, Timothée Chalamet can be Joey,” she said without missing a beat, adding: “He’s so great.”

Shutterstock Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, and Timothée Chalamet

Joey, of course, is Joey Tribbiani, who was played by Matt LeBlanc. Courteney and Kevin also mused that Jonah Hill could be a good fit for David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller. Sadly, they didn’t offer casting options for anyone else. The duo also discussed the highly anticipated Friends reunion that was announced last week.