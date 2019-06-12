Courteney Cox's Daughter Wears Mom's Red Carpet Dress Decades Later

The children of NBC’s “must-see-TV” generation are growing up.

Jerry Seinfeld’s daughter Sascha just went to the prom. And now the teen daughter of “Friends” star Courteney Cox is giving new life to her mom’s old dress.

Cox on Tuesday posted a photo of Coco Arquette, who turns 15 on Thursday, wearing the dress next to a throwback of Cox in the same outfit on the red carpet decades ago.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later...” Cox wrote.