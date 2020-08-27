Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

WireImage for Pride In London Courtney Act, Montaigne, G Flip And More Unite For Wear It Purple Day Pride Party

More than 80% of Australian LGBTQ people said they feel worse now than when marriage equality was won in 2017, according to 2020 data.

Now, with many Australians impacted by lockdowns or working from home, the need for the LGBTQ community and their allies to connect is more important than ever.

Enter Wear It Purple Day.

If you’re scrolling your social feeds on Friday and wondering why people are wearing purple - it’s for an excellent cause. Wear It Purple day, now in its 10th year, is an annual awareness day for supporters of LGBTQ young people to rock the colour purple to celebrate diversity and champion visibility.

To celebrate, LGBTQ youth organisation Minus18 and Wear It Purple are throwing a digital Pride party stacked with performances from Cub Sport, Montaigne, G Flip, Electric Fields, Benjamin Trillado, and The Merindas with appearances by Kira Puru, Courtney Act, Alan Tsibulya, and Benjamin Law.