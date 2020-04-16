Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Double To 2 Million In 2 Weeks

SAEED KHAN via Getty Images Medic perform COVID-19 tests on a member of the public at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center on Bondi Beach in Sydney on April 11, 2020. - Authorities have closed Sydney's Bondi Beach and increased police patrol in an effort to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 soared past 2 million Wednesday, data collected by Johns Hopkins University shows. The figure represents a doubling of confirmed global cases in less than two weeks. Worldwide confirmed cases passed the 1 million threshold on April 2.

At least 6,400 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 63 people have died. There are more than 2 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 128,000 people have died from it.

For perspective, it took roughly four and a half months for the new coronavirus to hit the 1 million mark. The earliest known case of the disease dates back to Nov. 17, 2019.

The United States surpassed China as the country with the most reported cases of the virus on March 26, though that comes with a caveat: Intelligence officials believe China’s count is unreliable and likely understates the true tally.