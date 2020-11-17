Covid-19 Could Have Been In Italy As Far Back As September 2019

The virus that causes Covid-19 was doing the rounds well before 2020 hit, a new study from Italy suggests.

The pandemic peaked in Italy at the end of March this year, however research from the same country found specific SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were present in blood samples taken from people as far back as September 2019.

Researchers analysed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in blood samples of 959 asymptomatic individuals enrolled in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020.

The hope was to track the date of onset of Covid-19, as well as frequency and geographic variations across the Italian regions.

Covid antibodies were detected in 111 people, the study found – and 14% of these had antibodies dating back to September 2019.

There was a cluster of positive cases (more than 30%) in the second week of February 2020, with the highest number of cases located in Lombardy.