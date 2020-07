As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Fauci Says US Is Still 'Knee-Deep' In First Wave

Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts his face mask during a Senate committee hearing on the coronavirus on June 30, 2020.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, said Monday that the country is in a “serious situation” that needs immediate attention as the coronavirus surges in certain parts of the country.

During a live interview streamed on Facebook, Fauci noted that the US is “still knee-deep in the first wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say this would not be considered a wave. It was a surge, or resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline ... that really never got down to where we wanted to go,” Fauci told National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins.

“If you look at the graphs from Europe — Europe, the European Union as an entity, it went up, and then came down to baseline,” he added.

“We went up, never came down to baseline, and now we’re surging back up. So it’s a serious situation that we have to address immediately.”