A month-long investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US has found that study participants who tested positive for COVID-19 were roughly twice as likely to have dined at a restaurant within two weeks of the onset of illness than those who tested negative for the virus.

The findings, published Friday, follow health officials surveying 314 symptomatic outpatients about their personal activities after they sought testing at 11 US health care facilities during the month of July. The review included 154 participants who tested positive for the virus and 160 control participants who tested negative.

The report concluded that going to places that offer on-site eating or drinking may be “important risk factors for acquiring COVID-19.”