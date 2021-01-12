NSW Returned Overseas Travellers With New COVID-19 Strains Could Quarantine Longer

Overseas travellers returning to New South Wales could be stuck in hotel quarantine for longer if they test positive to the new strains of coronavirus that have been spreading in the UK and South Africa.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday that the initial 14-day period will be extended for another two weeks when symptoms kick in.

“Given the new strains of the virus, if you happen to be in quarantine and the onset of symptoms comes during the quarantine period, if you have one of those strains that are new, that are more vigorous, you will have to start the 14 days from the onset of symptoms,” said Berejiklian.