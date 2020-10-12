Pofuduk Images via Getty Images Researchers at CSIRO found that at 20 degrees Celsius the SARS-COV-2 virus remained infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as plastic banknotes and glass found on mobile phone screens.

MELBOURNE - The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said on Monday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus. Researchers at Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, found that at 20 degrees Celsius the SARS-COV-2 virus remained infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as plastic banknotes and glass found on mobile phone screens. The study was published in Virology Journal. By comparison, Influenza A virus has been found to survive on surfaces for 17 days. CSIRO’s research involved drying virus in an artificial mucus on a range of surfaces at concentrations similar to samples from COVID-19 patients and then extracting the virus after a month.

Our new research reveals the COVID-19 causing virus lasts for 10 days longer than Influenza on some surfaces and that lower temperatures increase virus survival time.#COVID19#Coronavirus#onehealth@VirologyJ@DefenceScience

