New COVID Variant From South Africa Detected In UK

Another new strain of COVID-19 linked to South Africa has been detected in the UK, Matt Hancock has said.

The health secretary the “highly concerning” mutation was yet more infectious than the new strain recently discovered and that two cases had been discovered.

Anyone who has been to South Africa must immediately quarantine and a travel ban has been introduced.

Speaking at the Downing Street briefing on Wednesday, Hancock said both cases of the new variant had been contacts of cases who had travelled to South Africa “over the past few weeks”.

He said: “This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK.”

Hancock said Porton Down was analysing the new variant.

He added: “We are incredibly grateful to the South African government for the rigour of their science and the openness and the transparency with which they have rightly acted as we did when we discovered a new variant here.”