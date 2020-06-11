CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman announced Tuesday that he is stepping down after more insensitive comments he made about George Floyd emerged.

In a Zoom conference with CrossFit affiliates Saturday obtained by BuzzFeed, Glassman was asked why the company hadn’t made a statement on the anti-police brutality protests over the police killing of Floyd.

“Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than that it’s the white thing to do — other than that, give me another reason,” Glassman answered, according to the outlet. “We’re not mourning for George Floyd — I don’t think me or any of my staff are.” Glassman also questioned systemic racism and the motives of protesters, BuzzFeed wrote.