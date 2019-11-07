Remember The Cyclist Who Flipped Off Trump's Motorcade? She Just Won A Virginia Election

Juli Briskman, who famously flipped off President Donald Trump’s motorcade in a viral 2017 photo, won her race Tuesday night for a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in Virginia.

Briskman, a former marketing executive and local Democratic activist, unseated eight-year incumbent Republican Suzanne Volpe. She will represent the Algonkian District on the board, which serves more than 400,000 residents.

It is her first stint in public office.

Briskman made national news in October 2017 when a White House photographer travelling with the president snapped a picture of her riding her bicycle and giving the middle finger to Trump’s motorcade as it passed her. The photo went viral immediately, with late-night talk show hosts cracking jokes about it and people on social media hailing the unidentified woman as a “she-ro.”