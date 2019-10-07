Love Island Australia’s premiere has divided viewers and sparked a race debate after the initial pairing-up process left contestant Cynthia Taylu the last to be picked.

Cynthia is the first black contestant to appear on Love Island Australia. The 23-year-old model, who was born in Liberia, west Africa and moved to Australia at age seven, was rejected by Matthew when she showed interest in him, only to then be matched with Sam as they were the last two standing solo.