Turns out when Daft Punk said, “We don’t stop, you can’t stop,” they weren’t being totally honest: The electronic dance music duo just announced that they’re splitting up.

In a nearly eight-minute video titled “Epilogue,” excerpted from their 2006 film “Electroma,” the French pair walk their separate ways on a flat terrain, wearing metallic motorcycle hats and jackets that read “Daft Punk.” A timer ticks in the background and grows louder and louder, counting down until it hits zero. One of the members explodes and the dates “1993 - 2021” appear on-screen, indicating the year Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter formed the band.

Despite the video’s vagueness, the band’s longtime publicist, Kathryn Frazier, confirmed to Pitchfork on Monday that the duo is in fact splitting up, but she gave no reason for the breakup.

Fans of the band will remember their earworm hits such as “One More Time,” “Around the World,” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” as well as their iconic robot-esque outfits. They’ve racked up many Grammy Awards over the years, including several for their 2013 album, “Random Access Memories.” The lead single on that album, “Get Lucky,” which features Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, won them two Grammys alone, while the album itself won Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album.