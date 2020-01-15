Dalila Jakupovic Quits Australia Open Qualifier As Bushfires Choke Melbourne

A tennis player was forced to quit her match in the Australian Open qualifiers after poor air quality caused by huge bushfires left her “scared I would collapse”. Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was leading Stefanie Vogele 6-4 5-6 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday when she slumped to her knees suffering breathing difficulties. Huge fires have swept across Australia in recent months, killing 28 people, making thousands homeless and scorching 27.7m acres of land – almost half the area of the UK. Jakupovic told reporters she was fighting for breath. “I never experienced something like this and I was really scared,” the 28-year-old said.

SIPA USA/PA Images Slovenian tennis player Dalila Jakupovic at a match in China in 2019

“I was scared that I would collapse. That’s why I went on the floor because I couldn’t walk anymore. When I was on the ground it was easier to get some air.” Her decision to quit the match came just hours after tournament organisers defended the decision to go ahead with the qualifiers, which were initially delayed because of the poor air. One Melbourne resident tweeted a photo of the smoky air in the city on Tuesday, writing: “I can see the #AusOpen from my office window. “It’s hard to believe that players are even attempting to compete in these conditions.”

I can see the #AusOpen from my office window. It's hard to believe that players are even attempting to compete in these conditions. #melbournesmokepic.twitter.com/nbzP61VZik — Kathy Mak (@KathyMaky) January 14, 2020

Visibility is horrible and you can taste the smoke in the air in Melbourne. A global ranking website rated us as having the second worst air quality in the world at one point overnight. ⁦@abcmelbourne⁩ ⁦@abcnews⁩ ⁦@BreakfastNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/VAJpgogDta — Stephanie Ferrier (@FerrierSteph) January 13, 2020