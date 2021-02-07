Dan Levy Of 'Schitt's Creek' Hosts 'SNL' 35 Years After His Dad Almost Did

The Emmy-winning and Golden Globe nominee Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time — 35 years after his dad very nearly did.

Then his pop showed up.

First, Levy, 37, gushed in his monologue about the exciting, late-blooming super popularity of “Schitt’s Creek,” which has fans spotting him on the street and going: “Ew.”

Then he went backstage in a jokey send up of COVID-19 precautions with Kenan Thompson staying far, far away and completely misunderstanding Levy because of Thompson’s face shield.

Suddenly, Levy spotted his dad, Eugene Levy, also a star of Schiit’s Creek, which he created with his son. (The show ended its run last year.) He’s trapped a glass “isolation box” because he flew in from Los Angeles and might be contagious.

Eugene Levy, an original cast member of Second City Television, was to be a co-host with John Candy (also of SCTV) in a 1985 “SNL” episode that was pulled because of a writers’ strike. He and Candy did a quick promo with Billy Crystal at the time plugging the episode that was never made.