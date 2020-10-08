Dan Levy Of 'Schitt's Creek' Blasts Comedy Central India For Editing Same-Sex Kiss

Dan Levy put Comedy Central India on blast this week after the network apparently edited a scene from an advertisement for his smash series “Schitt’s Creek﻿” that showed two men kissing.

The newly minted Emmy winner on Tuesday retweeted a video of “Schitt’s Creek” that had been shared on Comedy Central India’s official Twitter account. The clip was excerpted from a Season 5 episode titled “Housewarming,” in which the characters David Rose (played by Levy) and Ted (Dustin Milligan) shared a kiss during a game of spin the bottle.

Though the snippet shared by Comedy Central India clocked in at more than 3 minutes, the actual kiss was removed. The decision didn’t sit particularly well with Levy, who is gay and an outspoken LGBTQ rights advocate.

After noting that the channel hadn’t removed an opposite-sex kiss and a smooch between two women from the ad, he wrote, “This is a show about the power of inclusivity.”

“The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message,” he added.