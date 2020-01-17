Chilling Footage Shows How Quickly Dangerous Rogue Waves Can Strike

The arrival of king tides and their accompanying rogue waves had tragic consequences in Oregon over the weekend when a father and two children were swept away. One child died, one is still missing and the father, 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles, is recovering from hypothermia, according to The Oregonian. Footage taken the same day elsewhere in Oregon shows how quickly “rogue” or “sneaker” waves can strike ― and how completely they can overwhelm bystanders:

“We were lucky in that it was mostly foam that came over the wall and up the ramp,” Gwendolyn Lahti wrote on YouTube. “Had it been mostly water, it could have been much worse.” Footage the same day taken near Eureka, California, shows three beachgoers being taken down by a rogue wave: