Victorians were served an all too familiar sight on Friday when Premier Daniel Andrews held a snap press conference to announce a five-day statewide lockdown, but the leader surprisingly let slip an interesting tidbit about his personal life.

Famous for fronting more than 100 press conferences in a row as Melbourne endured its four-month strict lockdown in 2020, Andrews became one of the most recognisable blokes in Australia thanks to the sombre media announcements.

After a summer reprieve from restrictions, the whole of Victoria was on Friday plunged into stage four restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of the more-infectious UK variant of coronavirus.

While the announcement brought back memories of those solemn daily press conferences where new cases soared past 700, there was a moment on Friday that had Andrews and the press pack chuckling.

When a journalist pointed out that Valentine’s Day would fall on Sunday, the premier seemed baffled.