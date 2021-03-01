Daniel Kaluuya’s Golden Globes Speech Suffers Awkward Technical Difficulty

Some winners are left speechless. But for Daniel Kaluuya, it wasn’t by choice.

Kaluuya took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah” at Sunday’s 2021 Golden Globes. But apparently, no one was more excited about the actor’s win than the person who was supposed to take him off mute.

While accepting the first award of the night, Kaluuya was also hit with the first technical difficulty when no audio came through on his video. Presenter Laura Dern did her best to apologize for the moment, but things got awkward.

See it below: