The Style Evolution Of Dan Levy, One Of People's Sexiest Men Alive

2020 has been a Schitt show.

As in, the year we’ve been endlessly rewatching “Schitt’s Creek” as well as the moment the beloved show and its co-creator Dan Levy swept the Emmy Awards in September to distract us from the other, er, stuff that happened this year.

Now, according to a release from Alexis Rose PR (just kidding), Levy has been rightfully named one of People magazine’s “sexiest men alive.”

In honour of this exciting occasion, we’re looking back at some of Levy’s sexiest moments ― in suits, that is. His red carpet game, whether in a tux, a patterned suit or just a really great coat, is consistently well tailored and exceptional.

Our research has also inadvertently identified a pose Levy has been perhaps unknowingly perfecting since 1994, and on many carpets since. We’re bookmarking the palms-clasped pose for next time we don’t know what to do with our hands in a photo.

Behold, a sampling of some of Levy’s best suiting moments for you to peruse. Love this journey for you, bébé.

1994 Ken Faught via Getty Images Eugene and Dan Levy in Canada on Jan. 4, 1994. 2015 NBC via Getty Images Eugene and Dan Levy on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in New York City on Jan. 9, 2015. 2016 Noam Galai via Getty Images Dan Levy at a 92nd Street Y "Schitt's Creek" panel in New York City on March 14, 2016. 2016 George Pimentel via Getty Images Dan Levy at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 9, 2016. 2016 Monica Schipper via Getty Images Dan Levy at Build Series in New York City on March 16, 2016. 2017 Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images Dan Levy at the 28th annual GLAAD Awards in New York City on May 6, 2017. 2017 Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017 via Getty Images Dan Levy at amfAR Los Angeles on Oct. 13, 2017. 2018 Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Dan Levy at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018. 2018 Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Dan Levy at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, on June 16, 2018. 2019 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Dan Levy at the 24th annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 13, 2019. 2019 Isaiah Trickey via Getty Images Dan Levy at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 27, 2019. 2019 Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Dan Levy at the FYC screening of "Schitt's Creek" in North Hollywood on May 30, 2019. 2019 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Dan Levy at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica on June 15, 2019. 2019 Steve Granitz via Getty Images Eugene and Dan Levy at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. 2019 Rich Fury via Getty Images Dan Levy at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. 2020 Michael Kovac via Getty Images Dan Levy at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Jan. 12. 2020 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Dan Levy at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. 2020 Bravo via Getty Images Dan Levy at "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Jan. 23 in New York City. 2020 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Dan Levy at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9. 2020 ABC via Getty Images Eugene Levy and Dan Levy during the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.