Daniel Radcliffe Has Blunt Fact-Check For JK Rowling After Anti-Trans Tweets

“Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe is putting JK Rowling on notice after the author’s latest transphobic tweets, in which she attempted to define women based on menstruation.

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote in an essay on the website of The Trevor Project, an organisation that helps at-risk LGBTQ youth.

He added:

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

His essay comes after Rowling mocked a headline referring to “people who menstruate” and sarcastically wondered aloud: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Then, she added: