Daniel Radcliffe Is 'Intensely Embarrassed' By His 'Harry Potter' Acting

Daniel Radcliffe is The Boy Who Lived ... with serious embarrassment.

In honour of two decades of the “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” movies, Radcliffe chatted with his kind-of-sort-of doppelgänger Elijah Wood and reflected on the franchises for Empire Magazine. And according to Radcliffe, being a famous boy wizard is not always magical.

“It’s hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole,” he said, according to Digital Spy. “I’m incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.”

“I’m intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously [laughs], but yeah, it’s like asking, ‘How do you feel about your teenage years?’” he added. “There’s so much in there that it’s almost impossible to single out one feeling.”

The comments seem to echo what the actor told HuffPost in an interview last year.