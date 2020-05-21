Daniel Radcliffe On Rupert Grint Having A Baby: 'It's Super Weird'

Grint and his partner of nearly a decade, actor Georgia Groome, 28, welcomed their first child together earlier this month . Radcliffe told Cohen he texted Grint “the other day” in response to the joyous news.

The 30-year-old talked to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” Monday about his “Harry Potter” co-star Rupert Grint becoming a father, sharing that he thinks it’s “super weird” that they’re both of age to be parents.

“I’m so happy for him. It’s very, very cool,” said Radcliffe, before adding: “It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are and it’s really cool.”

Radcliffe also addressed that his and Grint’s aging hasn’t just impacted them, but others who grew up alongside them while watching them on film in the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s series.

“We’re all just a terrible yardstick for how old you are,” said Radcliffe. “I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that had happened.”

Radcliffe appeared on Cohen’s show opposite Ellie Kemper, with whom he stars in the new Netflix special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend,” which was released this month. He stars as Prince Frederick, Kimmy’s love interest.