Actor Daniel Radcliffe said he feels terrible that Meghan Markle “is being treated to the full force of the British media.”

The London-born Harry Potter star said in an interview with People Now that he has “a huge amount of respect and empathy for” members of the royal family, even though he doesn’t “take a huge interest” in them.

“I feel like really, you know, terrible for Meghan Markle,” Radcliffe said, adding that he was “picking up that Meghan Markle is being treated to the full force of the British media.”

“That’s why I always thought their relationship was sweet. Because I was like, ‘She must love [Prince Harry], if she wants to get involved in this crazy life,’” Radcliffe said. “It must be insane.”