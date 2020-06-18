Danny Masterson, Actor And Scientologist, Charged With Raping 3 Women

Actor and active Scientologist Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Masterson, 44, faces charges on three separate incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003. A news release from District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s office only stated that two of the women were 23, one was 28 and that he allegedly raped all three of them in his Hollywood Hills home.

If found guilty, the “That ’70s Show” actor faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.