I’ve Started Dating Someone While In Self-Isolation. Here’s How It's Going

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. I’ve not had much luck in love over the past few years. But, dare I say it, coronavirus might just be the thing to change my relationship status. In the grand scheme of things, dating isn’t all that important right now but it’s nice to think that covid-19 may bring something besides death and disaster (which it undoubtedly and tragically has). Dating aside, it has reminded the human race as a whole of the importance of social interaction.

While in self-isolation recovering from a fever, cough and pneumonia brought on by the aforementioned virus, I was having a gander on a dating app when I matched with a man, who we’ll call Matt. I didn’t think much of it, and as a rather cynical millennial, who like most women has endured the many perils of online dating – ghosting, dick pics, the works – I assumed our chat would fizzle out, especially given the country is in lockdown. Research even shows that unless you decide to meet up or at the very least exchange numbers within the first few messages, it’s unlikely you will ever have a date in real life. But lo and behold, it’s nearly three weeks later, and Matt and I have had over a dozen video dates and talk for hours every night. Our first date set the tone. We chatted for five hours, got far too drunk and things got steamy on video. The second date escalated to full-blown video sex – not all that surprising when you consider we’re both cooped up, alone and horny, in our respective flats.

For all intents and purposes, we’re in the first stages of dating, except for one very important fact: we haven’t actually met yet.

But sex is only a part of what we do. We have movie nights, play games on Houseparty, run through quizzes to learn more about each other, and share intimate details about our families, our past relationships, work, and more. We text each other every morning to check in, and already have silly private jokes. If either of us is having a bad day, we’ll talk it through together – like when I received news about a seriously ill friend, Matt let me unload on him. For all intents and purposes, we’re in the first stages of dating, except for one very important fact: we haven’t actually met yet. I’ve been in similar situations in the past, including chatting to a man for six weeks while he was at sea, then having our first date and realising that he was completely different in person (personality-wise, he didn’t catfish me). In general, I also prefer to get the first date out of the way quickly, because I hate idle chit-chat on dating apps or on text (it’s so tiring to repeat what I do/where I’m from/what I like) so I’d rather find out if we’re a real life match as soon as possible. But oddly, I’m not too worried about that this time around. I know what you’re thinking: ‘Be realistic, you might not like each other when you meet, this will have been a waste of time or this is insane’. I agree – this may end up being a pointless endeavour, but then again we take that risk regardless of how we date.

We’ve even had our first argument, which in hindsight was ridiculous, because it happened out of nowhere.