David Beckham Blames Wife Victoria For Farting During Candid Instagram Video

With most people stuck at home and trying to fill their time while the country is on lockdown, it’s often the small things that amuse us most.

And it seems that’s certainly the case for David Beckham, who has been making some rather rude jokes at his wife Victoria’s expense.

The couple have been busying themselves baking, with Victoria sharing a video of her and David cooking a lemon drizzle cake on her Instagram Story.

However, the video was interrupted by an unfortunate noise, which Becks was quick to pin on Posh.