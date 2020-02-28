David Beckham Says He's Proud Of Friend Prince Harry 'For Growing Up'

David Beckham spoke about his friend Prince Harry’s experience with being a young father during an interview with ET Online Wednesday. The former footballer denied talking to the Duke of Sussex about anything involving his royal step back and subsequent move to Canada alongside wife Meghan Markle.

“I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me,” Beckham said. “I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.” Beckham told the outlet that he and his wife, Victoria, “love” the Duke. The couple has been close with both Harry and Meghan for some time; they were among the guests at their royal wedding on May 18, 2018. “We love him and he’s an amazing person ― and that’s the most important thing ― but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be,” the soccer star said. “Every father wants to be loving to their children and that’s what I see with him.”

Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images Prince William (left) and Prince Harry flank David Beckham at a reception in Johannesburg on June 19, 2010, in honor of the 2010 Football FIFA World Cup.

Harry is back in the UK﻿, carrying out the last of his engagements before his time as a working royal ends on March 31. At an event on Wednesday on behalf of his sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst, the prince insisted on just being introduced as “Harry.” His older brother, Prince William, and wife Kate Middleton are also back to work this week, after taking last week off to spend time with their children, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on a school break. William revealed that he and Kate took their children “lambing” during their time off. “Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors,” the Duke of Cambridge said, according to PA Media. “They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs.” After returning from break, the royals’ elite private school, Thomas’s Battersea, sent four children home over fears of a coronavirus outbreak, multipleoutlets reported on Wednesday.