David Boreanaz Breaks Silence On 'Buffy' Creator Joss Whedon Abuse Allegations

“I am here for you to listen and support you,” Boreanaz, who starred alongside Carpenter for years as the titular vampire in the spinoff series “Angel,” wrote on Twitter Sunday. “Proud of your strength.”

Days after Charisma Carpenter came forward with allegations that Joss Whedon “abused his power” during her years on “ Buffy the Vampire Slayer ” and “Angel,” her longtime co-star David Boreanaz is speaking out in her support.

Carpenter responded soon after, writing: “I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you’ve done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. Thank you so much.”

Fans had been waiting for Boreanaz to break his public silence, as Carpenter’s experience behind the scenes of “Angel” was the focus of many of her accusations against Whedon.

In a lengthy Instagram note posted last week, Carpenter confirmed rumors of her long-held tension with Whedon, accusing him of fostering “hostile and toxic work environments” by playing favorites, pitting actors against each other and ultimately firing her over her real-life pregnancy.

After four seasons on “Angel” as the fan-favorite character Cordelia Chase, Carpenter was written out of the fifth and final season after she said Whedon launched “ongoing, passive-aggressive threats to fire me” and “manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me.”

“He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth,” Carpenter wrote in her note.

The actor said she still suffers from a “chronic physical condition” due to Whedon’s misconduct, adding that there are “certain events that traumatize me to this day.”

The revelation has been met with public pledges of support from Buffyverse alums, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku, James Marsters and Michelle Trachtenberg, who’ve distanced themselves from Whedon, with many detailing their own toxic brushes with him over the years. Notably, Trachtenberg, who was a teenager during her tenure on the show, claimed there was a rule that she was not allowed to be left alone with Whedon on set.

On Monday, Amy Acker, another mainstay in the Buffyverse who’s collaborated with Whedon on multiple projects, including “Angel,” also released a statement on Twitter.

“I will always be proud of the work we all did on Angel. While I personally had a good and professional experience, it is heartbreaking to hear that not everyone did,” Acker wrote. “I do not condone any actions that made anyone feel hurt or uncomfortable, and I offer love and support to everyone who is speaking out to tell their truths.”

Whedon, who set to launch his new drama series “The Nevers” on HBO later this year, has yet to respond to the allegations.