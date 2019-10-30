It seems Hopper has finally found love.

David Harbour, who plays the beloved character Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things,” and British musician Lily Allen have taken the next step in their relationship by making it Instagram official.

Harbour on Monday posted a mirror selfie of himself and Allen in the parking lot of Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. The two seemed to have gotten into the Halloween spirit, wearing costumes. Harbour was dressed as a Disneyesque prince, while Allen, whose face was turned away in the photo, sported a princess gown over jeans and sneakers.

“The prince, princess and the parking lot,” Harbour wrote in the caption. “That seven dwarves mine ride is the best one in the whole damn park. Go on, fight me. #magic #disney #rulebreakers.”