David Hogg Offers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Support, Advice About Bearing Trauma

David Hogg, an activist and survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, publicly offered Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez his support Wednesday from one trauma survivor to another.

Ocasio-Cortez revealed Monday that she is a survivor of sexual assault. She described how that trauma was compounded by her experience during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, when, she said, she thought she was going to die as she spent hours sheltering in a dark legislative office as rioters tore through the building.

As HuffPost’s Emma Gray wrote in her analysis of the disclosure, “The congresswoman’s story was largely met with support, empathy and gratitude for her conviction that healing, both personal and collective, requires truth and accountability. But for a handful of people — mostly white, mostly male — on the internet, Ocasio-Cortez’s disclosure of her past sexual assault struck a particularly fragile nerve.”

On Wednesday, a cruel hashtag trended on Twitter as right-wingers sought to belittle and invalidate the progressive lawmaker’s traumatic experience on January 6. Ocasio-Cortez did not acknowledge the people going after he but simply noted it’s statistically likely that most people know a survivor of trauma.

“Many decide whether their story is safe with someone by how they respond to other survivors. Don’t push them away,” she tweeted.