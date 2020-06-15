David Walliams and Matt Lucas have issued an apology for their past performances in blackfaces in their old series Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.

Last week, the BBC and BritBox made the decision to take down the pair’s old shows from their streaming platforms, a week after Netflix took the same action.

A BBC rep said at the time: “There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”

While David and Matt have remained silent on the decision for the last few days, they issued near-identical statements apologising for “playing characters of other races” on Saturday night.