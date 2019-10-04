If you’ve noticed the afternoon walk home from work is a lot brighter, you know it’s that time of year again. Daylight saving.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of advancing clocks one hour during the warmer months of the year. In Australia, it is observed in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and the Australian Capital Territory ― and not practised in Queensland, the Northern Territory or Western Australia.

The annual spring forward occurs on Sunday at 2am when the clocks go forward an hour. It means longer sunnier days but we’ll lose one hour of sleep this weekend, which can affect our health.

While one hour doesn’t seem like much, experts warn it can mess with sleep patterns.

“Almost half of the Australian population are not getting the sleep they need already, getting less than seven to nine hours,” Sleep expert Dr Harrington tells HuffPost Australia.

“If you’re already running almost on empty and then you decrease your sleep by that little bit extra, you’re likely to fall over the cliff. Our body clock is not so quick in its adjustment and we will find it harder to go to sleep that hour earlier and find it difficult to wake up that hour earlier.”