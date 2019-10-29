A US woman from Iowa died on Saturday after she was injured in a gender-reveal stunt gone wrong.

The Marion Country Sheriff’s Office told the Daily Iowegian that an explosion during the announcement led to flying debris, which hit the victim, a 56-year-old woman who has not been publicly named.

KCCI, the CBS-affiliated station in Des Moines, said she was pronounced dead at the scene in Knoxville, about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.