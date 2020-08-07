Disney Channel alum Debby Ryan knows how to keep a meme going ― and rib US President Donald Trump. (See the video below.)

Ryan posted a TikTok clip Monday in which she showed off what she’d wear to fashion week as her characters on Disney’s “Jessie,” “The Suite Life On Deck,” “Radio Rebel” and Netflix’s “Insatiable.”

Ryan seized her chance to wink back at fans who made a meme recently of her go-to facial expressions on camera over the years. In the clip, she finished with the much-imitated upward glance and hair stroke from “Radio Rebel.” And she owned it.