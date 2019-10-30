The UK is set to head to the polls on December 12 after MPs backed the government’s proposed move to break the Break deadlock.

MPs voted in favour by 438 to 20, a huge majority of 418, during the legislation’s crucial third reading in the House of Commons.

It comes after the bill passed its second reading without the need for a formal vote as it had the clear support of the main parties.

While it still needs to pass through the House of Lords (the Upper House) before it is official, political parties moved to an election footing as soon as the result was announced.

MPs earlier rejected Labour’s amendment to move the date to December 9 by 315 votes to 295, a majority of 20.

The next election was not scheduled to take place until May 2022.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants an election to secure a majority and a “new mandate” from voters to get his Brexit deal through the Commons and take the UK out of the EU by January 31.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn backed the snap election following a meeting of his shadow cabinet on Tuesday morning. The Labour leader gave the go-ahead now a no-deal Brexit on October 31 was “off the table”.

After the crucial vote, Johnson told reporters it’s time for the country to “come together to get Brexit done” as he left a meeting of Tory MPs.

And Corbyn said: “This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country and take on the vested interests holding people back.

“The choice at this election could not be clearer. A Labour government will be on your side, while Boris Johnson’s Conservatives – who think they’re born to rule – will only look after the privileged few.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change that our country has ever seen.

“This is our chance to build a country for the many not the few and fit for the next generation.”

Johnson’s decision to call a poll came after the Lib Dems and SNP said they would help facilitate the early poll. The two parties have said getting more pro-Remain MPs elected is the only way to stop Brexit.

Labour is not united on the wisdom of agreeing to an election, with some backbenchers having pledged to vote against it. Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said giving the PM the poll he wanted was “sheer madness” as it allowed him to avoid scrutiny of his Brexit deal.

If the election is held on December 12 as the government has requested, then parliament will be dissolved on November 6.

If the election is held on December 12 as the government has requested, then parliament will be dissolved on November 6.