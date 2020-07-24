Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Max Ehrich

“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you,” Lovato wrote to her fiance under a gallery of romantic beach proposal photos from Malibu, California.

Singer and actor Demi Lovato announced Wednesday that she’s engaged and is “honored” to accept Max Ehrich ’s “hand in marriage.”

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” Lovato said. “To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Lovato, the former Disney Channel star who recently appeared in Will Ferrell’s “Eurovision Song Contest,” and Ehrich, perhaps best known for multiple seasons on “The Young and the Restless,” got together in March, “Entertainment Tonight” reported.

Lovato popped into the frame while Ehrich performed an Instagram Live session during the coronavirus lockdown to make their relationship Insta-official.

Their pairing went a bit more public in May, when they shared a kiss in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video, People noted.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer gushed over Ehrich in her engagement Insta. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she said, adding that she’s never felt “so unconditionally loved.”

In a mushy Insta of his own, Ehrich declared: “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”