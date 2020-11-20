Demi Lovato Gets A Jaw-Dropping New Look And Fans Are 'Obsessed'

Demi Lovato appears to be sorry, not sorry for her new look.

The “I Love Me” singer revealed that she’s now rocking a short blonde haircut with her dark roots accenting an undercut.

“I did a thing…” wrote the 28-year-old in an Instagram post revealing her ’do. A second post credited the hairstylist, makeup artist, stylist and others involved in the photo shoot unveiling the transformation.