Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich Split Months After Engagement: Reports

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have split up just two months after the two gushed over one another announcing their engagement, according to reports.

“Entertainment Tonight” and People confirmed the breakup of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the “Young and the Restless” alum on Thursday.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source with knowledge of the situation told People. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

At least the two will always have that July day on the beach when they got officially betrothed.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato wrote on her Insta with the romantic photos, adding that she had never felt “so unconditionally loved.”

Ehrich posted some mush of his own, writing: “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”