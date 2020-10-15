Demi Lovato Takes Direct Shot At Trump In Political Ballad 'Commander In Chief'

With one toxic man in her rearview mirror, Demi Lovato is now shifting her focus to President Donald Trump.

The singer dropped a politically charged diss track “Commander In Chief” on Tuesday night, unleashing her anger over the president’s mishandling of COVID-19 pandemic, among other crises ahead of the election.

“You can’t get enough of shutting down systems for personal gain / Fighting fires with liars and praying for rain,” Lovato sings in an early verse of the song, which she co-wrote with Finneas, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. “Do you get off on pain? We’re not pawns in your game.”

She directly addresses the president in the track’s razor-sharp chorus:

“We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?” she sings.