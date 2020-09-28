Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Demi Lovato’s quarantine engagement to Max Ehrich has gone the way of most things in the year 2020: disaster.

The two called it quits last week, just two months after announcing their engagement with reports circulating that it was a “tough decision” for both parties.

Some sources claimed Lovato’s family was “hesitant” about Ehrich after rumours of his clout-chasing past made the internet rounds, while others said the relationship failed to make the jump from quarantine to real life, as the two got back to work.

But now Ehrich is claiming that he was completely caught off guard by the breakup, which he said he found out about “through a tabloid.”

“Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote in a series of posts on his Instagram stories on Saturday. “While your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”