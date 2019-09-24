Demi Moore Reveals She Was Raped At 15 By Man Who Paid Her Mom $500

Demi Moore opened up about one of the most traumatic incidents she faced as a teenager in her upcoming memoir, “Inside Out.”

Ahead of the memoir’s release, the “Corporate Animals” actor spoke with Diane Sawyer about being raped when she was just 15, by a man who paid her mother after the incident was over.

In a clip from the “Good Morning America” interview published on Monday, Sawyer says in a voiceover that Moore was “taken by her mother to bars, so that men will notice them. She’s 15 when she comes home one night and an older man they know is in the apartment with the key.”

“She writes, ‘It was rape and a devastating betrayal,’ revealed by the man’s cruel question, ‘How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?’” Sawyer added in the video.