Demi Moore opened up about battling alcohol addiction in her new book, “Inside Out.”

Now, Moore’s daughters are speaking up about their own experiences with their mom’s struggles over the years. Rumer and Tallulah Willis joined their mom on an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” to discuss, among other topics, her sobriety slip.

“It was like the sun went down and, like, a monster came,” Tallulah says in the clip, first shared by People.

“I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking,” she added. “Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

Rumer described the experience as “jarring,” while Tallulah continued to described how her mom became almost childlike.