Late Night Hosts Dissect 'Wild' Democratic Debate With Some Savage One-Liners

Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, got the treatment from the comedians of late night television.

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden each dedicated segments of their shows to the combative affair. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” also offered its takes on Twitter.

Colbert noted how “these folks said a lot of words, and I did not hear many of them because these candidates were speaking all over each other.”

Noah, meanwhile, called it “wild” and “crazy,” saying he hadn’t “seen white people go at each other that hard since khakis were on sale at Banana Republic.”

