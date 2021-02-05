Democratic Lawmakers Give Emotional Testimony On Experiences Of Capitol Attack

Democratic lawmakers spoke on the House floor on Thursday, delivering emotional testimonies of their experiences on January 6, the day that armed, pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who earlier this week gave a play-by-play of the moments she thought she was going to die during the attack, organised a “special order” hour for nearly a dozen lawmakers to speak to their own trauma after surviving the riots.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee recounted how she had to flee the same Capitol two decades earlier on September 11, 2001, and saw the smoke from the plane that hit the Pentagon.

“We heard the words ‘hurry up, get out,’” Jackson Lee said of the January 6 attack at the Capitol. As she and other colleagues heard shooting, “we crouched and some of my good colleagues and I began to pray.”

“White supremacy, insurrectionists and domestic terrorism will not prevail,” Jackson Lee said of the rioters, some of whom carried Confederate flags, hung nooses and wore racist symbols.

Speaking from the very same room where he and over a dozen colleagues had to shelter on January 6, Representative Dean Phillips described how lawmakers “had to take cover behind our seats” and “struggled to activate our gas masks.”

“We know the sound of the breaking glass, of the screams, of the furniture being moved in front of the doors,” Phillips said. “We know what it feels like searching for something, anything to defend ourselves and realising a pencil is about all we had … thinking that it’s a real possibility that we would not see our families and loved ones again.”

Phillips, who is white, then choked up as he recounted how he had urged Democratic colleagues to mix with Republicans so they might be safe from the right-wing mob.

“I realised blending in was not an option for my colleagues of colour,” Phillips said. “I’m sorry. For I had never understood, really understood, what privilege really means.”