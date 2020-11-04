Democrats Retain Control Of The House Of Representatives

Although the biggest question of the night remains unanswered, one thing was already clear late Tuesday night: Democrats will hold on to control of the House of Representatives.

According to NBC and Fox projections, Democrats will retain control of the House, and will likely add a small number of seats to their existing 232-197-1 majority.

Democratic operatives told HuffPost they were hoping to add larger gains to their majority and pick up at least 10 seats. And with a great number of races yet to be called, they could still add more than a dozen lawmakers to their ranks. But their gains look to be limited by a few losses, as Florida Republican challengers Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar beat incumbent Democrats Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala, respectively.