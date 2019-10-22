Dennis Quaid Is Engaged To Girlfriend Laura Savoie

The “Parent Trap” star, 65, confirmed that he is engaged to girlfriend Laura Savoie, 26, after several months of dating.

Dennis Quaid is tying the knot for the fourth time.

Quaid popped the question over the weekend in Hawaii, where he’s currently promoting his upcoming World War II flick “Midway,” which was filmed in Honolulu last year.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay,” the actor told Extra about the sunset proposal. “It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.”